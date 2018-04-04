Arrests made as part of investigation into assault on GAA player

Gardai have made arrests following an assault that left a GAA player from Laois in hospital with a fractured skull.

Daniel O’Reilly was the victim of an attack in Carlow town in the early hours of Monday morning.

Two men have been arrested as part of the investigation into the incident.

O'Reilly had played for Laois just 24 hours earlier as they beat Carlow in the Allianz League Division Four final in Croke Park, he came off the bench in the 0-15 to 0-11 victory.

He remains in a serious condition in St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny.

Investigations are ongoing but the Garda press office confirmed arrests have been made in connection with the assault: “Gardai in Carlow investigating a serious assault in Carlow town on the April 2 have arrested two men, both in their 20s, in connection with this investigation.

“Both men were arrested yesterday, Tuesday April 3 and are detained in Kilkenny and Thomastown Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“Investigations are continuing.”

His club Graiguecullen GAA noted their horror at the incident in a statement released on Tuesday:

"As a club we are heartbroken and devastated with the news we received yesterday. Our thoughts and love are solely with Daniel and all his family right now.

"The matter is under investigation so please respect the authorities.

"Direct your thoughts and comments offline rather than online of love and support for Daniel, Jade and all the O'Reilly family as we all unite together as one family now in support.

"We love you Dicey."