Carnage breaks out after Khabib Nurmagomedov submits Conor McGregor at UFC 229

There were unbelievable scenes at the culmination of UFC 229 after Khabib Nurmagomedov dominated Conor McGregor in the main event to defend his Lightweight title.

The Dagestani dished out a one-sided beating to the Irishman and delivered on his promise to make him quit in their much anticipated clash.

'The Eagle' dominated from the off, utilising his sambo wrestling to pin McGregor to the mat and control the bout.

The Irishman landed the occasional punch but nothing which looked like troubling his opponent. In fact, it was Nurmagomedov who caught McGregor with an over hand right - sending him stumbling backwards, much to the surprise of those watching.

Nurmagomedov forced the stoppage late in the fourth round when he mounted McGregor, locked his jaw and waited for the the inevitable.

However, the crowning moment of his incredible MMA career descended into farce when he jumped over the fence and appeared to attack McGregor's teammate, Dillon Danis.

A brawl then erupted inside the octagon with an unsuspecting McGregor attacked from behind before security intervened to keep the two teams apart.

The Russian returned to the octagon some time later to claim his title but Dana White refused to perform the usual ceremonial belt presentation claiming it could incite a riot.

Both McGregor and Nurmagomedov were led from the octagon under heavy security.

MMA, on its biggest night, became a circus and the damage from the fall out of what transpired after the main event at UFC 229 could be incalculable.

Speaking afterwards on Fox Sports, former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping believes Nurmagomedov could face criminal charges and may face difficulties getting a visa to get into the United States again.

We'll have Niall McGrath on Off the Ball later on Sunday to discuss the fall-out from the unbelievable scenes at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.