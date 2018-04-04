Former England captain Ray Wilkins dies aged 61

File photo of Ray Wilkins during his time as Chelsea assistant manager, 15-05-2010. Image: Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport

Former England and Chelsea footballer Ray Wilkins has died at a hospital in southwest London.

The 61-year-old’s family confirmed the news in a statement on the St George's Hospital website this morning.

The statement thanked hospital staff for the “amazing work they have done to care for our beloved Ray.”

The former Chelsea captain had been placed in an induced coma after suffering a heart attack last week.

We regret to announce that Ray Wilkins sadly passed away this morning, a statement from his family is on our website: https://t.co/ObMCsKGcQ5 — St George's NHS FT (@StGeorgesTrust) April 4, 2018

The family also thanked Wilkins’ friends, colleagues, and members of the public for the “many goodwill messages we have received.”

"Ray leaves behind his loving wife, Jackie, daughter Jade, son Ross, and his beautiful grandchildren, Oliver, Frankie, Ava, Freddie, Jake and Archie,” reads the statement.

"We are asking for privacy at this very difficult time."

The former England captain had spells at Manchester Utd, AC Milan and Rangers, picking up an FA Cup and Scottish Premier League over his playing career.

Goodbye Ray, you will be missed: tonight we're gonna fight like you taught us!

Ciao Ray, ci mancherai: questa sera lotteremo su ogni pallone come avresti fatto tu!

RIP, Ray Wilkins 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YLokjuXkvD — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 4, 2018

He managed QPR, Fulham and the Jordan national team on top of his spells as assistant manager at Chelsea, Fulham, Aston Villa and Millwall.

He worked as a radio and TV pundit shortly before suffering the cardiac arrest

A winner of 84 England caps, Wilkins played for a total of 12 different clubs – but he is commonly associated with Chelsea, where he began his career.

Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed. pic.twitter.com/cSDhloOPDZ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 4, 2018

The club wrote on Twitter: "Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins.

"Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed."