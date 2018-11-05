Here are the Champions League fixtures to watch out for this week

After a tumultuous few weeks in the upper echelons of European football, focus returns to continental competition. Holders Real Madrid will be hoping to continue their prodigious run in the competition, under the watchful eye of Santiago Solari.

Red Star Belgrade – Liverpool

Kick-off - 17:55

Xherdan Shaqiri has been left at home for the trip to Belgrade, as the potential security problems of the Swiss joining the Reds' squad dictated. Shaqiri's provocative 'eagle' sign against Serbia at the World Cup is still fresh - Shaqiri himself was born in Kosovo; a state not recognised by the Serbian government.

In football terms, Liverpool should be confident of consolidating their passage to the next round by Christmas against Red Star, following their 4-0 win over the side in the reverse fixtures a fortnight ago.

Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

Kick off - 20:00

Borussia Dortmund are one of the form teams on the continent at the moment. They have an incredible attacking presence, with the trickery and technique of Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Christian Pulisic and Shinji Kagawa headed by the goals of Paco Alcacer.

Atleti have started stutteringly, winning five, drawing five and losing one of their first eleven games to stay within 4 points of leaders Barcelona. But it was the defeat to Dortmund in the last game week that will sting. The 4-0 loss at the Westfalenstadion was a record loss for Diego Simeone - his heaviest loss during his tenure in the Spanish capital.

Can Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann wreak revenge?

Napoli v PSG

Kick off - 20:00

In the eyes of their Qatari owners, the Paris St Germain franchise will not be complete until they win a Champions League title. Angel Di Maria's late equaliser in the reverse fixture kept those hopes alive, and the pressure on Liverpool at the top of Group C.

Napoli are in something of a transitional phase under Carlo Ancelotti, following a period of relative stability and success under Maurizio Sarri. They are comfortably ensconced in the Champions League positions in Serie A, and will be hoping to call on the fans at Stadio San Paolo to make Naples a cauldron for the Parisian visitors.

Inter Milan v Barcelona

Kick off - 20:00

One of the traditional glamour ties in Champions League football, the two sides' names alone conjure memories of Figo, Vieri, Ronaldo and Recoba. Mutual respect is due also for both teams performing so well in the competition so far. A win for Barcelona will ensure their passage with two games to spare, while a draw would threaten the Italian side with a Tottenham comeback. If such a thing exists.

Lionel Messi is due back from his fractured arm in this game, and you can just bet the house that even with three functioning limbs: two, if you don't count his right foot - which he doesn't seem to.

Juventus v Manchester United

Kick off - 20:00

The J Stadium hosts Jose Mourinho's Manchester United, with the latter seeming to have a fetish for starting one goal down just to get themselves going. After a lacklustre first-half performance against Bournemouth, United pulled out a result with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford's goals. Juventus, naturally enough, sit atop Serie A.

Juventus will be favourites for this one, and Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to fully cement himself as the main man for the Bianconeri by putting United to the sword. United's centre-back pairings have been exceptionally sketchy this season, and the likes of Dybala, Cuadrado and Ronaldo getting in between Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof is far from enticing for United fans.

Viktoria Plzeň v Real Madrid

Kick off - 20:00

Madridistas worldwide will be tuning into the first continental game without Julen Lopetegui in charge. Real is rarified air for a manager, particularly one that left the Spanish national team in inauspicious circumstances. Such an atmosphere did for Lopetegui, but the turmoil at the Bernabeu this summer was not just at executive level.

The lack of replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo has cost Los Blancos dearly. By taking his goals from the side, Barcelona are now seven points clear of Real after their 5-1 win in El Clasico. Madrid lie in sixth, ahead of seventh-placed Levante by a single goal.

New manager Santi Solari will be looking forward to a trip to the Czech Republic, in the hope of securing a comfortable win and racking up the goals that have been lacking this year. Madrid are top on goal difference, and a win against Plzeň would set them well to separate themselves further from Roma at the top of Group G.

