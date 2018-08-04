Irish women's hockey team through to World Cup final after shoot-out victory

Ireland's Anna O'Flanagan celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game with teammates during the Vitality Women's Hockey World Cup Semi Final match at The Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London. Picture by: Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images

The Irish women's hockey team is through to the World Cup final after a shoot-out victory against Spain.

Ireland's Anne O'Flanagan opened scoring after a penalty corner was awarded only three minutes into the first quarter.

However, the rest of the game's first half saw no more goals, despite two more penalty corners for Ireland in the opening 30 minutes.

Spain equalised in the third quarter, with Alicia Magaz finally putting her team on the scoreboard after 39 minutes.

With the score at 1-1 at the final whistle, the game went to a penalty shoot-out.

Ireland's Anna O'Flanagan and Spain's Carlota Petchame. Picture by: Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images

After a tense 2-2 result after five shots, Spain missed and Ireland's Gillian Pender secured Ireland's spot in the final.

Today's match marked the first time an Irish team had ever reached a semi-final.

They'll now face the winner of today's second semi-final between Netherlands and Australia, which tips off at 4.30pm.

The final, meanwhile, will take place in London at 4.30pm tomorrow afternoon.

Round 6: order reversed now for sudden death. Oliva shot saved by McFerran, Pinder scores!!!!! WE ARE GOING TO THE WORLD CUP FINAL!!! I REPEAT, WE ARE GOING TO THE WORLD CUP FINAL!!!! #GreenArmy — Irish Hockey (@irishhockey) August 4, 2018

President Higgins was among those congratulating the Irish team this afternoon: