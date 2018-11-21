Martin O'Neill steps down as Ireland manager after dismal 2018

Martin O'Neill has stepped down as Republic of Ireland manager following a dismal run of results since the turn of the year.

The FAI made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

The management team of Roy Keane, Seamus McDonagh [goalkeeping coach], and Steve Guppy [assistant coach] have also parted company with the FAI.

Ireland did not win a competitive match in 2018 after failing to qualify for the World Cup last winter - a 5-1 defeat at home to Denmark sparking a run of disappointing results for the international side.

O'Neill watched his side finish bottom of their group during their disastrous UEFA Nations League campaign and failed avoid relegation to League C.

The team have not scored in any of their last four games and have only one win in their last 10 games - a friendly win against the USA during the summer.

"I would like to thank Martin, Roy, and the management team for the impact that they had with the Ireland team," said FAI chief, John Delaney.

"There have been many highlights during Martin’s reign – none more so than EURO 2016 in France, which will live long in the memory of all Irish supporters.

"Martin did a great job guiding the team out of a difficult qualifying group – where we beat World Champions Germany along the way – to reach EURO 2016 and advance to the Last-16 following a historic victory over Italy in Lille.

"I wish Martin, and the management team, the very best for the future."

O’Neill was first appointed to the position in November 2013 and led Ireland to the 2016 European Championships.

Also during his tenure, he oversaw Ireland's historic victory over then-world champions Germany in 2015.

The FAI say they will 'meet promptly' to discuss the process of recruiting a new manager ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifying draw in Dublin on 2 December.