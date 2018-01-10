Search

Off The Ball

Nottingham Forest star earns new puppy with Arsenal brace

Eric has a dog ... and he named him Gunner

BY Newstalk 5 hours ago, 20:50 10 Jan 2018

Nottingham Forest's Eric Lichaj celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Arsenal in the FA Cup, 07-01-2017. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Nottingham Forest star Eric Lichaj has seen his dream of getting a new puppy come true after launching a campaign to convince his wife on Twitter.

Lichaj's wife, Kathryn, promised him that if he scored a hat-trick during a game in 2018 she would fulfil his wish and get him a dog.

The American came close on Sunday as he scored twice against Arsenal, but was denied the opportunity to take two penalties to seal the deal as Forest eliminated the FA Cup holders in a 4-2 victory.

After getting so close, Lichaj decided it was time to step things up.

The 29-year-old started the #GetEricADog hashtag on Monday and his Twitter campaign was backed by teammates at his Championship club.

Lichaj told "anyone who is bored" to send "dog pics, memes, gifs" to his wife's Twitter handle.

As good friends do, his teammates also got involved.

Kieran Dowell, who scored Forest's fourth against Arsenal, posted a GIF of a beagle flying on a magic carpet.

Ben Brereton, Zach Clough and Matty Cash were also among those bombarding Lichaj's wife with dog videos.

Kathryn finally broke, tweeting: "Ok guys you & @EricLichaj win! I said we will look into it.. please no more pictures of dogs!!"

On Tuesday, Lichaj revealed that his campaign had been successful, posting a picture to introduce his new black French bulldog puppy.

In a nod to his side's victory over Arsenal, Lichaj named the dog Gunner.

He tweeted: "Wanted to show everyone the newest member of the Lichaj family....Gunner. Thank you everyone for for pushing @KatPerko in the right direction! #erichasadog."

Kathryn responded: "The power of the people...he is super cute though...everyone meet Gunner."

