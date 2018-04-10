One year after threatening to strike have things improved for Ireland's WNT?

It's exactly one year since Ireland's WNT threatened to strike in protest against their working conditions.

Among the issues raised were unpaid leave to play for the national team and the supply of gear such as team tracksuits.

Speaking to OTB AM, journalist and former-Ireland international Ruth Fahy said that since the team and the FAI settled that dispute, things have improved:

"They've really felt the change and it's helped them in their lifestyles.

"If you think about it, the girls were taking time off work to go and play, so they were losing money that way ... It's about the younger generation looking at that and saying, 'I can not only play for the green jersey, but I can get paid for this. I don't have to make certain sacrifices.'"

🎥 Tonight, the #IRLWNT🇮🇪 journey continues...



Unbeaten so far, it's time to stand up and be counted. It's our time.#COYGIG 💪 pic.twitter.com/iYROUsBIjw — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) April 10, 2018

"The biggest determinant of whether it's better or not is if and when we qualify for a major tournament, so the fact that we're still in the running is massive."

She also praised the role that Colin Bell has played since he became coach of the WNT after last year's dispute.

Halfway through the World Cup qualifying campaign Ireland are joint-top of Group C - with the Dutch edging-out the Girls in Green on goal difference.

A victory against the Netherlands tonight would put Ireland in pole position to claim automatic qualification.

The four strongest runner-ups across the seven UEFA qualifying groups will earn playoff sports for the 2019 World Cup in France.

Kick-off tonight is at 19:00.