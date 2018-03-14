Ruby Walsh suffers suspected broken leg at Cheltenham
The Irish star has been brought to hospital39 minutes ago, 15:43 14 Mar 2018
Ruby Walsh’s Cheltenham festival appears be over after the jockey suffered a suspected broken leg this afternoon.
The Irish racing star has been stood down for the day and brought to hospital after a heavy fall in the second race.
According to Matt Chapman, Ruby Walsh has a suspected broken leg after his fall in the RSA. #Cheltenham— Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 14, 2018
Walsh - Cheltenham's most successful jockey - had only returned from a broken leg last week.
He was due to ride Douvan in the Queen Mother Chase this afternoon but was replaced by Patrick Mullins after his fall.
The 38-year-old rode two winners at the festival yesterday.
Very best wishes to @Ruby_Walsh after his fall. The ride on Douvan in the Champion Chase goes to Patrick Mullins who gained his first Grade 1 over fences on the same horse @LeopardstownRC on St Stephen's Day in 2015. pic.twitter.com/SRvFbHLuZv— Horse Racing Ireland (@GoRacing) March 14, 2018
