Ruby Walsh suffers suspected broken leg at Cheltenham

The Irish star has been brought to hospital

BY Michael Staines 39 minutes ago, 15:43 14 Mar 2018

Irish jockey Ruby Walsh during Day One of the Cheltenham Festival, 13-03-2018. Image: Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images

Ruby Walsh’s Cheltenham festival appears be over after the jockey suffered a suspected broken leg this afternoon.

The Irish racing star has been stood down for the day and brought to hospital after a heavy fall in the second race.

Walsh - Cheltenham's most successful jockey - had only returned from a broken leg last week.

He was due to ride Douvan in the Queen Mother Chase this afternoon but was replaced by Patrick Mullins after his fall.

The 38-year-old rode two winners at the festival yesterday.

