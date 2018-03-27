Sean Kelly: It's time to start a second tier football championship

Former-GAA President Sean Kelly believes that the time is right for the GAA to introduce a second tier football championship.

"The momentum for a second tier has only been gathering pace in the last couple of years," he told OTB AM.

"Now people are starting to look at it in a more realistic fashion and I think that people are beginning to say, ‘If you have four or five tiers in the hurling championship, why in the name of God can’t we have two in the football?" the MEP continued.

Mr Kelly stressed that the GAA would need to back the new tournament:

"Once they have the profile, once they get the All Stars, once they get the trips abroad, I can guarantee it would be as successful as the Sam Maguire."

The Kerryman added that the new format could initially be introduced for a three or four year trial period.

He Spoke to OTB AM about the appointment of Tom Ryan as the GAA's new Director General Tom Ryan.

He believes that Ryan should support the introduction of a new competition and highlighted the playing calendar and the organisation's media deals issues which the new executive will need to manage.