The Omagh Bomb: 20 years on | Off The Ball Special

20 years ago today a car bomb killed 29 people - including a woman pregnant with twins - on Market St in Omagh.

This special OTB mini-doc revisits the 1998 tragedy through the stories of three GAA-men who were affected by the explosion.

Niall McSorley and Paddy Quinn were teammates on the Omagh St Enda's team who were due to compete in a county semi-final the following day.

20 years ago today a bomb in Omagh killed 29 people.



We traveled to the town to speak to three GAA-men whose lives changed in different ways on that day.



Full video from @ShaneSaint and @JosephConroy ➡️ https://t.co/PNSQJwEARh pic.twitter.com/Ihn55MiuBk — Off The Ball (@offtheball) August 15, 2018

When the device exploded, Niall McSorley was struck by shrapnel. A piece of metal from the bomb was embedded in his thigh.

In the initial moments after the incident his first concern was whether he'd be able to play in the semi-final.

Niall McSorley points to himself in this photo taken moments before the car bomb - which was in the car on the right of the photo - exploded.

Paddy, a volunteer fire fighter, was one of the first people on the scene, described the scenes he witnessed and the long-term affect that the day had on him:

"I went on a holiday and had real bad dreams, I saw things I could not have seen if I had not seen them," he told OTB.

Karl Logue lost his sister, Brenda Logue on that day:

"Just before the bomb she was called up to the Tyrone senior squad, obviously she never got to go there," he reflected.

Nobody has ever been convicted in connection with the bombing.